With graduation nearing, I can’t help but marvel at the many career paths that didn’t even exist when I strolled across the stage and collected my diploma.
“Influencer,” for example. Apparently, the prerequisite for this lucrative profession is having a bazillion faithful followers on social media who can’t wait to buy whatever undereye balm, bamboo picture frames and vegan sneakers you recommend.
I’m pretty sure my sixth grade friend Judy could have been a highly paid influencer if such work existed then. Most of the girls in the class followed Judy’s fashion and beauty cues, whether it was wearing green fishnet stockings or so much heavy peacock blue eyeshadow that it took superhuman effort to hold your eyelids open.
Just once, I tried to imitate her embellished lids, but Mom stopped me before I could board the school bus.
“Wipe that paint off your eyes,” she said, handing me a wet washcloth. “I suppose if Judy wore a mop bucket on her head, you would too.”
Probably. Judy was simply decades ahead of her time as an influencer.
So many exciting vocational opportunities await the class of 2022: professional gamer, toe model, white-hat hacker, disc golf player and competitive eater. One of my high school classmates could eat a dozen Dude’s glazed doughnuts in one sitting. He became a science teacher, but who knows, he might have had a more fulfilling career as a competitive eater trying to down five pounds of cheese curds, 76 hot dogs or 246 Buffalo wings in 10 minutes.
And what about a career as a baby namer? These professionals charge thousands of dollars to do what relatives and friends have always done for free, whether or not you requested their help.
“I’m partial to Swanette,” my neighbor Swanette suggested repeatedly when I was pregnant with my first. I assured her I’d consider it, but it would have been so convenient to say I was hiring a professional baby namer.
This year’s grads step into a wonderful world of virtual jobs, too, where dressing down on “casual day” with its polo shirts and jeans is so quaint. No need to get dressed or showered at all.
If you’re a mega influencer, you can even wear a mop bucket on your head.
