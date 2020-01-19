“Some doofus left the milk sitting out all night,” I commented the other morning to the only other person living in the house.
No confession was forthcoming.
“Must be the same simpleton who bought a box of filthy flour sacks at an estate sale and left them outside when there was a 100% chance of rain,” he said.
I noted that I was hoping to drown their stink.
But this pinpoints a common problem that crops up in households after the kids have grown and flown the coop. No longer is there a handy scapegoat for household squalor and mishaps.
Until now.
I just read about a couple who left on vacation for a week and returned to a house in shambles. The woodwork, doors and hardwood floor had been clawed and gnawed. It wasn’t a pop-up teenage party for the entire senior class. The vandal was a squirrel, apparently acting alone, who entered through the chimney, then attempted to escape.
And that’s far from the only squirrel shenanigans I’ve heard about recently. A home-security camera captured one of the rodents pilfering a package off the porch, and another caught a squirrel ringing the doorbell with his nose in the middle of the night.
We have a herd of squirrels living on our property, bounding among trees and parading across the roof. I’ve decided that I’m going to start blaming them for our household mysteries, messes and needed repairs. It may help keep the peace around here.
For example, a metal towel bar in a seldom-used bathroom has been falling off the wall for 30 years. Every few years, I hear it clang to the floor and remember to complain about it.
“Do you suppose someone in this house could install a new towel bar?” I asked before the kids’ last visit. “It’d be nice if we could hang up one of our show towels.”
The only other household occupant shrugged. “I’m not wasting my time installing a towel bar until the wall grows some studs,” he said. “Besides, if you hang up one of the good towels, you’d just have to remind the kids not to use it.”
Somehow, squirrels are to blame for our failing towel bar. I suspect they left the milk carton out, too.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques,” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
