In every family is a person on the Christmas gift-exchange list who wants nothing, needs nothing and gets irked if you buy something or nothing.
I’m not that person.
This year I’m making it extra easy for my family gift-givers with a list of what I do not want for Christmas:
• Light-up chopsticks. I’ve never had a lick of trouble finding food in the dark, whether it’s rice or rib-eye.
• A star named after me. This gift has been around forever and, frankly, I’ve always been suspicious of paying money for something I can’t see. Unless it lights up like the chopsticks when I look at the sky and hollers, “Where in the universe are you, Martha Louise?” I don’t want it.
• A 51,300-piece Kodak jigsaw puzzle, 27 Wonders From Around the World, that is more than 28 feet long. There are at least 51,300 reasons I don’t want this puzzle. First, I don’t have a card table that long. Second, I don’t have a life that long.
• Six-pack of beer soaps that smell like award-winning brews. I don’t want armpits that smell like Blue Ribbon. If I ever get that hankering, I’ll work a puzzle in my driveway for the next 20 years.
• Fake food made of plastic or clay. I grew up with two bunches of plastic purple grapes sitting on a brass scale of justice in the living room. I wasn’t impressed then or now. Today’s trendy fake cakes, cheeses and fruits are more realistic, but I prefer the real deal. However, the $500 deviled eggs clock is adorable.
• A personalized steak branding iron. I don’t want to put my byline on anything that originates in this kitchen.
• A virtual class with a shark expert. I’m definitely interested in seafood, but prefer a face-to-face meeting with Walt’s Favorite Shrimp Platter at Red Lobster.
• A Bagletti suitcase that converts into a lounge chair or bed for sleeping in airport terminals. Thanks, but I’ll pay extra for nonstop — or drive.
