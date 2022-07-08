I have trouble keeping up with the usual holidays — Ding-a-Ling Day, National Rubber Duckie Day and National Hairball Awareness Day.
But another holiday has been trending for years and is gaining ground — Christmas in July. Christmas movies are now showing, and, of course, Christmas sales are afoot.
I made an effort to get into the spirit of Christmas in July. I sat on the porch with a cup of hot cocoa and a pecan-studded cheese ball on a Santa platter and sang the words “dashing through the snow.” An army of ants advanced on my marshmallows, and flies swooped in from nearby states.
I quickly decided I couldn’t afford enough deodorant to wear my ugly knit Christmas sweater in weather hot enough to melt my cheese ball.
I have trouble gearing up for Christmas once a year, so it’s extra-challenging for me to celebrate the season twice. Untangling lights, hanging ornaments on bent paperclips for a teetering Christmas tree and trying to bake a gingerbread shack twice a year are simply too much.
Decorating inside and out for Christmas in July is overwhelming. For example, our stately backyard evergreen has always been the perfect host for twinkling Christmas lights, but this month’s heat and drought have turned it forever brown. It resembles a giant tumbleweed. The warm glow from a Christmas bulb could set it ablaze.
Other festive decor is problematic. Gold tinsel wrapped around our deck railing and porch posts would give the wasps even more hidy-holes. Plus, the resident lawn mower already grumbles about having to move lawn chairs and my folk-art bird fashioned from rusty tools before mowing. If I staked inflatable Rudolph and his team of prancers across the front yard, he’d lose every glimmer of his ho-ho-ho.
And in July, our weeds flourish and would swaddle Rudolph’s knees before August.
It doesn’t seem right to be stringing Christmas bells on tomato vines, baskets of petunias and hummingbird feeders.
I’ll be a Grinch about celebrating Christmas in July. Call me old-fashioned, but I want to see Santa wearing black boots, not sweaty flip-flops.
