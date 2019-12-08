I never knew the name of my favorite childhood author because there wasn’t a byline on the front of the Sears wish book.
Every year, I anticipated the sequel to the giant Sears Christmas catalog with its 600-or-more pages of desirables — kids fluffy house slippers, kids quilted bedspreads with matching pillow shams, dollhouses completely furnished, and bicycles with working sirens and colorful plastic streamers.
I’d camp on the divan for days with that book, carefully turning each page and imagining the lives of the smiling models who owned this stuff. One ponytailed little girl and her mother wore matching dresses with embroidered roses, $9.99 for hers and $16.99 for mom’s. Who were these people and where did they live? I’d never seen them going through the line at Robert’s Cafeteria in Joplin.
I suspected that the catalog was fiction, especially after seeing a beaming family of four posed with snow skis in matching orange-and-brown striped jackets, bib overalls, caps and scarves. Were they ready to hit the slopes of the chat piles?
By the time I was in first grade, I knew that the wish book was as unbelievable as Mr. Moose on “Captain Kangaroo.” A moose couldn’t really run for president, and one girl couldn’t really be lucky enough to own all of those Barbie and Ken togs and a potholder weaving kit, too.
But it didn’t matter that it was fiction. That wish book served many purposes, including being a free babysitter and a reading teacher. A kid could sit for hours, memorizing every detail of a favorite toy and sounding out the words that described it. Valuable math lessons could be learned, too, when a kid tried to buy a $7.99 bongo drum with $2 saved from his allowance.
The Sears wish book encouraged good penmanship and spelling when a kid copied the exact words from the catalog onto his Christmas wish list. Heaven forbid that Santa be unable to decipher sloppy handwriting. The book even encouraged goodwill toward others when an adult reminded the young reader to stop studying the toy section and check out some pages with gifts for grandpas.
Today, the Sears wish book is history, but the Neiman-Marcus Christmas Book still makes for good fiction. No one really buys a $32,000 champagne vending machine and a moose can’t run for president, right?
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques,” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
