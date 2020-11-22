I dimly recall buying a bag of horehound drops for Mom from The Vermont Country Store 30 years ago. It was the only place I could find them.
And what else do you buy someone who owns every kitchen bakeware item and gadget ever invented, plus a whoopee cushion and a giant fly in a plastic ice cube?
Ever since, I’ve been on the store’s mailing list for its holiday catalog. Many years, I’ve carried the catalog directly from the mailbox to the trash cart because I didn’t need a bar of pine-tar soap or a red union suit with a drop seat.
I still don’t, but this year I’m browsing the pages of every catalog that lands in my mailbox and there have been oodles of them. Land’s End, Orvis, Pendleton — every day, I pluck another one out of the mail. Instead of marching to the trash, I flip through them and admire the chunky $250 wool sweaters that are more suited for ice fishing in a blizzard up North than for making a 15-second dash into the grocery store.
But because I’m semi-rooted during the pandemic, the printed catalogs have brought back some of the dreamy thrill of curling up with yesteryear’s Wish Book.
The Sears Christmas catalog and the other catalog bestsellers, JC Penney and Montgomery Ward, were the cheapest babysitters ever when I was a kid. I read and reread those pages and imagined myself living in one of those luxurious bedrooms with a matching Raggedy Ann twin bedspread, curtains and pillow shams.
A pillow sham, most of all, seemed a symbol of unimaginable riches. Who dressed up extra pillows in fancy clothes that matched the bedspread? Who had extra pillows, anyway?
I spent hours admiring the catalog girls my age who posed with the cute bedspreads and a parade of dolls and clothes. As much as I longed for a Betsy Wetsy doll with the amazing technology — pour water down the hole in her mouth and it miraculously dripped out the hole in her bottom — I also longed to be a catalog girl. They usually had honey-blonde curls, shiny blue eyes and ruffled anklets that weren’t sagging. Not one of them had a Band-Aid on her knee, either.
Once again, I’m enjoying the world of Christmas wish books flooding my mailbox. It’s good entertainment until the gardening catalogs start arriving.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
