When our kids were in elementary school, we rejoiced when they asked for music lessons. One hankered to play saxophone and another the violin. The third took up guitar and amazingly is still strumming.
But the saxophonist and violinist lost interest one beat after Ernie Williamson cashed the checks for the instruments and music books.
I’m so much smarter now. I would encourage these kids to learn to play the carrot or butternut squash. They could grow them first.
Several vegetable orchestras have sprouted around the world and are playing Haydn on honeydews and Puccini on parsnips. Serious (up to a point) musicians peel, poke, hollow and drill zucchini, cucumbers, cabbage, leeks and other fresh produce into drums, flutes, violins and trombones to be played that that day.
They strum cabbage leaves and garlic grass, blow on reeds made from sweet potato slices and shake kidney beans like a maraca. Tiny attached microphones and pickups amplify the vegetable tones.
After the concerts, the wilted and soggy cucumberphones and leek-o-lins are served to critters or boiled into soup and served to the audience. Not a note of cabbage or artichoke is wasted.
As far as I’m concerned, these vegetable orchestras add an exciting new dimension to gardening.
Sometimes it’s drudgery to weed and water in weather hot enough to melt the garden hose and ignite your straw hat. Then you remember you’re growing more than just carrots for stew and delicious cake with cream cheese frosting. You’re growing a woodwind section.
Outwitting rabbits, deer, groundhogs, sap-sucking aphids and cutworms gets tiresome and you consider surrendering the okra, broccoli and tomatoes to the invaders. That’s been our experience. It’s so much easier to visit the professional green thumbs at a farmers’ market.
Then one morning you survey the few surviving unnibbled tomatoes in your garden and give yourself a pep talk.
“Get a grip,” you tell yourself. “You’re so much more than a gardener. You’re the conductor of a fine two-piece orchestra.”
