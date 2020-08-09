My husband’s closet is crammed with clothes he bought before the invention of polyester. He never throws away a garment. He merely demotes it and gives it a new job title.
“That’s a perfectly good paint shirt,” he insisted when I attempted yet again to trash one of his ragged and stained shirts. The short-sleeved black polo was missing a button and looked like it’d been in a wrestling match with a mountain lion.
“You bought this shirt before the kids were born. It predates Casual Fridays. Let it go,” I said.
He was horrified that I would suggest tossing a $9.99 garment that had decades of work ahead as a “paint shirt.”
How many paint shirts does a nonpainter need? The answer is simple: “one to wear with every pair of yard pants.”
These are the khaki Dockers and other slacks that once went to work with the polo shirts but now have been worn and washed until the knees are transparent and the crotches are one deep squat away from exploding. They don’t get thrown away either, merely reassigned new duties.
Yard pants are worn for heavy-duty outside work, such as weed-whacking, limb cutting and chopping up a hideous floral upholstered chair so it will fit in the trash cart. They’re the perfect uniform when excavating rocks to make way for tomato plants and when waging war on wasps with long-distance spray and vile words.
“The wasps are winning,” he panted after one recent battle. “I need to make a quick run to Lowe’s to buy more killing spray. Are these clothes OK?”
I looked closely at his garb. The same fog-colored paint covering our dining room walls was streaked across his shirt. The collar looked gnawed around the edges. His wide-legged pants had sashayed in and out of style a dizzying number of times, and the seat was sheer.
The waist button was gone, which could be problematic if he made a sudden move in the insecticide aisle.
I didn’t bother suggesting an upgrade, however. The other dozen paint shirts and yard pants hanging in his closet looked suspiciously like this outfit.
Besides, the clothes detracted from his ratty creek shoes. He doesn’t throw away worn-out sneakers either.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
