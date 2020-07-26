When we’re smack-dab in campfire season, my culinary skills shine. I’m not bragging about stir-fried bullfrog legs and skillet scones made with fresh-foraged elderberries.
I’m talking about making s’mores. Electric and microwavable s’more machines abound, but it’s hard to beat this simple, cheap campfire recipe:
First, outdoorsy members of the group will insist on spending at least 15 minutes trying to build a fire. One showoff will try to coax a spark with a shard of glass and a sunbeam, while another furiously rubs two sticks together. When patience and overly mature fingers and knees finally give out, a practical cook among the group will throw some lighter fluid on the logs and get a spectacular blaze going.
Next, dispatch campers to scavenge for good marshmallow roasting sticks along the riverbank and nearby woods. A word of warning: When young children are involved, this can be the most challenging part of the recipe.
Be prepared to turn whines, stabs and cries of “He stole the only good stick” into teachable moments. Remind the greedy little stabbers that “You only need one good roasting stick if you take turns and share.” When that life lesson fails, point out the abundance of Mother Nature and the rewards of industriousness.
“Have you ever seen two robins fighting over the same twig to build a nest? Heavens no. One of them hightails it and finds another twig, maybe even a better one with juicy berries hanging on it.”
The young hunter-gatherers may encounter poison ivy, snakes, beer cans and the bleached robin bones of the bird who refused to surrender a twig. Wash their hands.
Now, place a marshmallow on each stick and encourage the young cooks to hover the blobs over coals and rotate them for an even golden brown. In reality, they will plunge their marshmallows into the biggest flames and create scary tiki torches that double as jousting sticks.
Watch constantly and when the charred marshmallows are dripping on the torches, guide them pronto onto waiting graham crackers topped with chocolate bars. Add graham cracker lids and clamp.
As chocolate goo slides down fingers, chins and stray hairs blowing about faces, a chorus of “oohs” and “aahs” will ring out like a campfire song.
Pat yourself on the back, you culinary genius.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques,” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
