A handshake or a hug during this coronavirus scare is as welcome as a dead fly standing in green Jell-O. What we germaphobes need are some hands-off ways of saying, “Howdy.”
Here are some safe-howdy suggestions. You’ll need to pick one that fits your personality:
• Upon seeing a friend or family member, burst into an exuberant refrain of “Hello, Dolly. Well hello, Dolly. …” Sing it loud and clear and substitute theperson’s name (Crazy Aunt Bertha, Ex-wife Mary Lou, Poker Cheatin’ Buddy Pete) to make it extra meaningful.
• An old-fashioned curtsy or bow. Attempt this only if your back and knees are supple, especially if you’re at a large gathering and may need to greet 20 or more people. This could easily backfire (or kneefire), and you could wind up bent in an unflattering position while being hauled out on a stretcher by masked men.
• Upon seeing a long-lost friend who would deserve a hug or handshake during normal times, you should immediately clasp your hands in a prayerful pose directly under your own chin. This keeps your palms and biceps busy and off limits without being rude. Plus, if you’re a multitasker, you can take advantage of this pose to pray for a speedy vaccine.
• Hang a whistle ’round your neck, and tweet out a friendly hello. Birds and coaches are pros at communicating friendly and unfriendly messages with whistles. If you happen to bump into your cousin who owes you 200 bucks, you can easily toot out that threatening message without laying a finger on him.
• When a would-be hugger or hand shaker approaches, hold up a neatly hand-lettered sign: “No, please.” It’s a polite request that will leave the reader slightly confused, and that’s enough time to wave goodbye and move onward.
• As a last resort, tote a bottle of Lysol and aim the trigger at any intruders into your space.
Or we could just wash our hands and hope for the best.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.