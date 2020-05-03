I’m hooked on “Jeopardy!” but have no desire to be a contestant. I could manage the humiliation of being the sad sack who doesn’t get to play Final Jeopardy because she’s minus $16,000 — a show record.
But by far the toughest question comes during the introduction, when Alex Trebek interviews contestants. They relate hilarious or awe-inspiring anecdotes from their lives. Sometimes it involves an encounter with a celebrity, a twist on their wedding ceremony or the dogged pursuit of an unusual goal.
I’ve marveled as a contestant described exchanging wedding vows 15,000 feet above the rest of the wedding party during a skydive. Another player spent five years compiling a complete collection of “Archie” comics and yet another played in a handbell choir alongside a second cousin of Willie Nelson’s.
I’m not sure why I waste time rehearsing what I’d say to Alex, except that I have entirely too much time these days to rehearse.
My most exciting brush with a celebrity was an interview with the late local Lida Pyles, who played the jawbone of an ass. She performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” so that makes me almost as famous as the jawbone.
My home wedding ceremony was understandably forgettable because the groom was also the photographer. He forgot to take any photos of the bride, but we have dozens of adorable pictures of my then-2-year-old nephew.
Alex and the studio audience probably wouldn’t be impressed, either, with my vast mismatched collection of vintage metal lawn chairs. Most sport multiple layers of peeling and flaking paint, which often alarms first-time sitters. The ones wearing white especially get antsy.
As for ambitions and aspirations, I have plenty. One is to eat a doughnut in every state, but unfortunately I lost my list after eating No. 12. I have no recollection of Kansas but fond memories of the cinnamon-sugar doughnut wolfed atop Pike’s Peak.
Many contestants relate stories about growing up playing “Jeopardy!” as a child, which fueled a lifelong ambition to be on the show. I grew up watching “The Price is Right,” which fueled a lifelong suspicion that there was something more exciting behind the neighbors’ curtains than my own.
Thank goodness, I only play “Jeopardy!” at home, where the other contestant would be equally blank chatting with Alex. He did, however, snap a great photo of that jawbone.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
