A recent study at the University of Michigan found that eating a hot dog shortens your life by 36 minutes. I nearly choked on my biscuits and gravy when I read that number.
Fortunately, I was also drinking coffee at the time and remembered a study in the American Heart Association’s journal. It concluded that three to five cups of coffee per day reduced the risk of early death by 15%.
These are the times when I wished I’d paid more attention in math class instead of secretly reading another article with pore tips in Seventeen magazine. Numbers matter. For example, does a foot-long shave 72 minutes off your life? If the hot dog is topped with good-for-you onions and tomatoes, does it make a difference in your bottom line? Furthermore, do the nutritious beans in beanie-weenies cancel out the killer weenies?
Death by hot dog and corn dog is something that never crossed my mind all those years ago when my friends and I happily cruised into Dog n Suds for a coney dog and a mug of root beer. I’ve joyfully donated the time of my life to Sonic, too, and while sitting around a campfire on Sugar Creek charring one more hot dog on a stick.
This same university study calculated the “health burden” of other foods too. A soft drink costs 12.4 minutes of your life. On the other hand, an avocado adds 2.8 minutes to your life and a peanut butter and jam sandwich adds a whopping 33.1 minutes. I didn’t see any specifics about that peanut butter sandwich, so it may be sandwiched between two fibrous pinecones. Or this entire study could have been funded by the National Association of Nuts.
I have trouble keeping up with the number of calories I chow down during the day. Factoring in the food item’s health-burden number is a bit too trigonometry to me. I’m not going to worry about it because living with high stress shortens your life 2.8 years, according to a recent study by the National Institute for Health and Welfare.
The way I figure it: I’m either going to live to be 130 or I’ve been dead for two weeks.
