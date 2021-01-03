During a recent cleaning spree, I journeyed to the ends of the coat-closet rod, where jackets, coats and one mysterious wool poncho have dwelt for decades.
I tugged out a genuine-leather brown midi coat that I bought for $105.99 from Newman’s Department Store in the early ’80s. After knocking dust from its padded shoulders, I spent a few minutes admiring it anew.
The only way I could squeeze into the coat’s fitted waist today is to have several ribs surgically removed. But the coat is so far afield from my style — secondhand whimsical peasant — that you’d have to bribe me to wear it.
Yet, I’m not about to sell the handsome hide for “$30 or best offer” on eBay.
“I can add that to the Goodwill pile. I’m making a tax-deduction dump before the end of the year,” my spouse said when he saw me with the vintage wrap.
I bristled that he would even consider donating such a cherished and pricey piece of my personal history.
“Where’d you ever wear that long fancy coat, anyway?” he asked. “I’ve only seen you wear those plaid hobo-looking jackets in cold weather.”
As I recall, I wore the glamorous wrap to dinner on special occasions at posh places like Red Lobster. The leather was so stiff and miserable that it was like being encased in a giant brown cardboard mailing tube. Plus, the coat crackled and made swishy sounds every time I moved.
“The coat’s like new old stock,” I agreed. “Darn shame we didn’t eat at $105.99-coat-worthy restaurants more often so I could break in the leather and soften it up.”
Ever so gingerly, I stuck my hand in the pocket in the hopes of finding a store receipt or other clue to the last time I wore it. It takes courage to plunge a hand into the pockets of outerwear that’s been closeted for years. Once at an estate sale, I stuck my hand in the pocket of a dead man’s musty tweed jacket and a moth flew out. I like to died too.
I came up with a stringy ribbon of Kleenex and couldn’t help noticing that the coat was as stiff as a dirty paintbrush and still crackled. Without another thought, I shoved it back into its old resting place in the closet.
And I recalled a recent news story about the Duchess of Cambridge wearing the same blue coat on four different occasions. Royal wardrobe watchers were shocked, although some applauded her thriftiness.
It’s nice to know that this peasant has something in common with royalty.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
