We rarely use our dining room table, which seats 10, and it’s a good thing in March when it’s transformed into Tax Central.
As faithfully as jonquils pushing up each warm March, my husband pushes aside my table centerpiece and stakes out the space for doing our taxes, work that conveniently occupies him for two to three weeks.
And here’s the funny part. We don’t even file our own taxes. We leave that to someone who knows what he’s doing.
This is just the nitty-gritty prep work, which involves such tedious labor as tracking down the $6.99 receipt for the Country Living magazine that I bought in June 2021 and is a legitimate deduction for my freelance writing business.
We know I bought this magazine with a cheery screened-in porch on the cover because it’s stacked atop my to-be-imitated pile. Other tax deductions are in my to-be-read pile. Yet other mags and newspapers are languishing in my too-outdated-to-read pile. If I ever reach the bottom of that expired one, Obama will still be president.
I keep renewing these subscriptions, however, because I’m a lifelong optimist and believe I’ll catch up on all this reading some rainy day. Or monsoon season.
“Once again, if you’d just get organized and keep all these freelance receipts in one place,” the tax-prep preparer started in with his annual speech.
“Then I’d never find the vintage LL Bean rain jacket I lost. It was in the drawer under the truck seat, and the receipt was in the pocket. And more good news — I bought some index cards for 89 cents on the same day. One more deduction.”
We’ve survived so many tax seasons that I know exactly what to expect when he sets up shop each March on the dining room table. If a household chore begs for his attention, he has the perfect excuse: “Can’t do it now. I’m working on the taxes. I have a deadline.”
Honestly, if I ever got organized, his March job would last about 15 minutes. Maybe I will, just as soon as I finish reading that Sept. 15 New Yorker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.