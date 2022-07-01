Now I know the true meaning of “less is more.” It’s a $630 bikini with less fabric than the potholder I just used to yank my burning cinnamon toast from the oven.
And it cost more than the oven. Granted, the oven is now a teenager, but you get my point.
The Missoni string triangle bikini is as basic as you can get. A wonton wrapper could be used as a template for the pieces. The triangles have strings that tie at the hips, back and neck. I barely passed eighth-grade sewing class where I struggled to stitch together two bandana handkerchiefs to make a blouse, but I’m confident I could sew this thing. After all, no need to remember to leave two gaps for arms, which is where I goofed on the blouse.
I’d like to blame inflation for the high price of swimsuits, but less has always cost more for these scraps of fabric. Clothing manufacturers know shopping for a swimsuit can be a stress-inducing experience for many women and they take advantage. After days of shopping for a gravity-defying, shape-shifting one-piece for an upcoming cruise, my friend’s eyes glazed over until she could no longer focus on the mirror.
“I’m buying this one and don’t care what it costs,” Maureen said as she carried the nylon fibers on her index finger to the counter. “I’ll pawn Granny if needed.”
It’s not just the price tags that go off the deep end. The advertisements for some swimwear are all wet, too.
One label boasts about its “compressive materials” that physically smooth bulges and slim the backside. But I’m not sure how a woman is supposed to stay afloat when her behind is wearing a cast-iron vise.
Likewise, many labels brag about innovative swim fabrics being “quick-drying.” For heaven’s sake, everything is quick drying when it’s sunning on a rock like a lizard. Some fabrics resist “degradation from sun, chlorine and heat.” That’s ideal because it’d be unsettling to have a suit degrade and disappear while dog paddling.
Every variation that can be cut and sewn on a wonton wrapper is hanging on the racks, barely. Deep V-necks, deep scoop necks, no necks, spaghetti straps, angel-hair straps, no straps and cut-outs in unlikely places.
Fortunately, “more is less” often applies, too. It’s the blanket-size beach towel on sale nearby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.