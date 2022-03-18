I have a new respect for DIYers. I just read about the successful fix of a 14th-century church clock in the English town of Grimsby.
For 12 years, the broken clock had been stuck on two past twelve. Clock engineers made restoration bids that ranged from $53,000 to $67,000 while parishioners envisioned holding pancake feeds and other fundraisers from here until the Second Coming.
Fortunately, a local cheesemaker and a 15-year-old boy decided to take a look. They removed multiple pigeon parts gumming up the clock works and shot WD-40 into the dry bearings. Now the old clock works perfectly.
This is the most dramatic DIY project I’ve read about or witnessed, although I’m also mightily impressed with the homeowner who was cited by his local homeowners’ association for having a row of unsightly dead brown bushes. Instead of digging them up and planting new ones, the clever DIYer bought a couple cans of cheap green spray paint and gave the bushes a thorough coat.
For years, DIYers have transformed throwaway pallets into tables and buffets, plastic bread wrappers into hand-woven rugs and coffee grounds into face scrubs. I’ve marveled at dining-room mirrors framed in worn-out horse collar frames, tractor seats upgraded to bar stools and chicken feeders transformed into chandeliers.
Home interiors provide ample evidence that DIYers are alive and well. And also that some projects are more awe-inspiring than others.
Years ago when I attended open houses for my weekly entertainment, I marveled at a living room with new paneling held in place with duct tape. I imagined it was hiding something even uglier — a crime scene, perhaps? Another house had an unusual floor plan with a DIY surprise. After walking down a skinny hallway half the width of a bowling lane, the door opened into an add-in the size of a banquet hall. The owners had emerged from their tiny-house phase and doubled their square footage.
Rather than call in a professional to cut a hole in the wall to properly vent the clothes dryer outside, another DIYer snaked 20 feet of ductwork across a room and under a pool table before reaching an exit.
It worked and saved some bucks, but wasn’t as miraculous as the old church clock repair. Or maybe it’s the WD-40 that truly impresses me.
