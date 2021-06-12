As summer descends, suggestions abound for the perfect beach read.
And I’m dogged with that soul-searching question: Is it OK to read what’s clearly marketed as a beach read when I’m sitting on rocks on Sugar Creek?
We really need to recognize some categories of vacation reading for people who aren’t packing their books and beach towels for a sandy shore.
For example:
• Porch prose: This is the perfect spot for escaping into pages of People and other gossip magazines. The breezy, lighthearted semi-fiction is filled with images of celebrities who are, indeed, strolling sandy beaches and cavorting in surf. Plenty of drama about power couples dating, splitting up, giving birth, giving it another go, writing memoirs and selling mansions previously owned by other power couples.
As a bonus, porch prose can be rolled up and used for swatting the flies dive bombing your sweaty iced tea glass as you attempt to read and relax in Missouri humidity.
• Road trip reads: No speed reading. This recommended reading is for passengers only.
True-crime nonfiction, even a classic such as “In Cold Blood,” has enough plot twists and turns to provide miles of entertainment.
This is especially true for road trippers who view Kansas as a necessary endless prologue to suffer through before jumping into the exciting first chapter — Colorado.
• Lake lit: Actually, the same page turners that pop up as beach reads apply on these banks if the reader packs enough imagination along with the can of Off. With eyes focused on the unfolding plot, the reader hears droning boat motors in the background that sound like crashing ocean waves.
And by flickering flashlight, the sagging 22-square-foot tent pitched in Skeeter Campground can pass for the rose-swaddled beach cottage where three generations of the fictional family return each summer in these books.
• Backyard Bestsellers: Bargain hunters who plan to staycation this summer on their own lawn can find globe-trotting adventure, spine-tinglers and nail-biters aplenty at the library. Whether it’s a recipe for iguana tacos or a step-by-step how-to on building a model of the Lusitania with 200,000 toothpicks, backyard bestsellers can be as spicy and riveting as any of the season’s beach reads.
