With recent rainy days, I’ve been extra protective about my new doormat being stepped on or, heaven forbid, dirtied.
“Don’t even think about wiping your cruddy shoes on this doormat,” I greeted my husband as he approached the front door after shoving the trash cart to the curb.
“Huh?” he asked, half asleep.
I pointed to his sneakers. Along with driveway and yard sludge, an oak tassel a good six inches long trailed one foot.
He looked puzzled. “But I thought that’s what a doormat was for — to keep from tracking dirt into the house.”
I nudged the doormat to one side so he could step inside without leapfrogging it.
It’s become a full-time job being the curator of a custom hand-painted welcome mat made by an Etsy doormat artist. I paid an outrageous (for me) $45, plus shipping. This is what happens when you’re stuck at home for too many months.
But it was “must have” at first sight when I spied the bright red cherries and green leaves painted around “Welcome” on a coconut fiber mat. I compared it with the downtrodden fibers that had been collecting dew and mud for years at our front door. Our semi-bald welcome mat looked like it’d been mauled by bobcats wearing metal cleats. “Welcome” had worn down to “Wel.”
As I stared at the artsy painted cherries, a rush of sweet summertime memories of homemade cherry cobbler with a dollop of vanilla ice cream made me woozy. Before I could remember my bank balance, I tapped “buy it now.”
However, I had no idea when I bought that cutesy rug that I was opening the door to a whole new world. For example, some people buy doormat subscriptions so that their porch décor is always in step with the season or holiday.
But the truly eye-opening part is what a welcome mat reveals about the homeowner’s personality, hobbies and politics. It’s the home version of wearing a T-shirt with a slogan.
Some doormats are funny, such as, “You Better Have Tacos,” and “There’s a 99 percent Chance I’m Peeking through the Blinds.”
On the other hand, some welcome mats would make a door-to-door salesman hightail it: “Come Back with a Warrant” and one with a painting of a gun and the warning, “Before you Break into my House, Stand Outside and Get Right with Jesus. Tell Him You’re On Your Way.”
We’ve sure come a long way from a simple boring “Welcome.”
