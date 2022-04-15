Every spring when my spouse gears up for hunting season, I imagine a dozen accidents waiting to happen.
He could fall and sprain a lawn chair, bruise a forsythia bush or dislocate the hummingbird feeder. His glasses could slip off and he could empty all his ammo without ever hitting the target. Worse, the wind could suddenly shift and he could shoot himself.
Yet, he persists.
“Wish me luck,” he said the other evening as he grabbed his binoculars and fully loaded weapon and headed out the back door. I felt a smidgen of the anxiety Rebecca Boone must have experienced whenever Daniel headed into the wilderness.
“Bless your buckskins!” I said.
He ignored me. “I’ve done some research and this is the prime time of day to get ’em.”
It was about sunset when the prey supposedly would be lollygagging instead of being on high alert for danger. I slipped outside behind the hunter and kept at a safe distance with cellphone at my fingertips in case I needed to make an emergency picture to send to the kids.
Creeping silently in his sneakers, the hunter moved into position about 20 feet from his prey. Then he stopped and surveyed his surroundings and the movement of the wind. Binoculars raised and glasses dangerously askew, he peered. From all indications, the target was unaware of imminent threat.
He checked his weapon and made one quick blast. It appeared to be in fine working order.
Then he raised his piece in his right arm, aimed and fired repeatedly, sending a spray of Hot Shot Wasp & Hornet Killer at the pests’ nest under our eave and over the forsythia bush.
They suddenly stopped lollygagging, all 50 or so, and darted every which way.
“Whoa, whoa, whoa!” shouted the hunter. He shielded his face with one arm as he ran backward. To his credit, he missed falling into the frail weeping cherry tree and smashing a nearby boxwood.
After he caught his breath, he announced that he would be going to Lowe’s for more ammo.
“I’ll hit ’em again tomorrow night and that should take care of the problem,” he said.
I’ll be glad when hunting season is over.
