Some people get all the good dreams. Specifically, the Canadian woman who won a $60 million lottery by playing the numbers that her husband dreamed.
The odds are 1 in 292,201,338 that something similar will happen in this household.
The only things more boring to me than my own dreams are those of other people, including my husband’s.
As soon as I hear, “You’re not going to believe what I dreamed last night ...,” my ears glaze over. The last dream he replayed when I halfway tuned in involved a red Vespa and a moth with fluffy white wings.
“Was that moth on crutches or a walker?” I asked. “I, too, saw the vintage Vespa that you’re hankering for in the classifieds because it’s exactly like the one your brother zipped around on in the 1960s.”
He finally confessed to fictionalizing the Vespa part of the dream. Only the moth was real, and when we washed the bedspread, we found it.
I know dreams are messages from our unconscious and I should tune in and try to decode my own at least, but good grief, I can’t make sense of life when I’m living it with eyes wide open.
Years ago, I tried keeping a notepad beside my bed because many writers claim to hatch bestselling plots while they sleep or at least untangle knotty plot problems while they sleep. Upon awakening, they quickly jot their dreams even if they don’t at first make sense.
I faithfully tried this every day for a week. Even before I groped my way to the coffee pot, I scribbled everything I could remember. Highlights of the week’s dreams included George Washington, a three-legged mule standing (barely) at a taco food truck parked on Shoal Creek and an overdue telephone bill.
I soon decided I’d have more luck trying to divine meaning from those fleece footies on my bedside table. Coffee was far more crucial to my well-being than writing a bestseller, anyway.
But the lottery winner’s story gives me a sprig of hope. Next time when my spouse says, “I had the craziest dream last night ...," I’ll politely cut to the chase.
“Just tell me: Were there six numbers in it?”
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
