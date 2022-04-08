Among my “should-do’s” for better health is eating more fish — and not the kind wearing shaggy coats of beer batter.
Naked or raw fish is superior, of course, as is “dead.” I emphasize “deceased” after seeing the video a diner shot at a Japanese restaurant. The fish, surrounded by glass noodles and vegetables, suddenly came alive and bit the diner’s chopsticks.
I fear this drama is going to be a major setback on my eat-more-fish mission until I can figure out how to unsee it. Fortunately, my memory has the permanence of an Etch-a-Sketch, so a week or two of moving and shaking around should erase it.
Fact is I don’t touch a bite of meat unless it’s cooked beyond well done. This often perplexes my fellow diners.
“It’s a crime to incinerate that expensive steak,” my husband claims. “You might as well eat a bag of charcoal briquettes. They come in garlic and onion flavor, which you like, and they’re a heck of a lot cheaper.”
I can’t pinpoint my preference for well-done meat, but I suspect it’s in the pot roast Mom shoved in the oven every Sunday morning before church. The windier the preacher or the deacon shaking hands and barring the front door, the more well done the roast. I learned to love those stringy burnt offerings that I scraped off the bottom of the pan.
Today, any hint of pink on my roast, chop, burger or drumstick makes me lose my appetite. And I guarantee if the protein on my plate suddenly opened its jaws and grabbed my chopstick or fork, I’d hightail it out the restaurant and eat beans from here on out.
With all the “should eats” and wacky and trendy eating fads, it’s a challenge for dining to be the stress-free and pleasant experience it used to be. From burgers to brownies, everything I like comes larded with guilt.
I’m not going to give up, though, on getting some health-boosting omega-3 fatty acids from fish. I’m just going to be extra cautious. If I can find something with fins that can be cooked the color of charcoal and is guaranteed to stay dead, I might bite. Especially if it comes with a trough of tartar sauce.
