It was hot enough to fry bacon and eggs on my metal lawn chair, but that didn’t stop me from moving to the shady front porch with my lunch — a bowl of steaming hot chili.
My spouse surveyed me as he took another long draw on his Gatorade.
“I don’t know how in the world you can sit there and eat a bowl of chili when it’s 100 degrees outside,” he said. “You should be eating a bowl of watermelon on this scorcher.”
I agreed: “It’s hard to eat, all righty, because I ran out of crackers.”
He should know by now that the seasons barely affect my diet — or put a dent in my appetite, for that matter. I do, of course, welcome the lower prices of watermelon and peaches in season and the bucket of free juicy tomatoes grown by my neighbor.
But the outside air temperature doesn’t keep me from eating my favorite foods. I can enjoy a bowl of seafood gumbo or ham and beans while baking on a creek bank in sizzling July. and I always have a thermos of hot coffee on these outings. I wouldn’t dream of drinking cold coffee.
On the other hand, I’ve been known to sip a root beer float or dive into a banana split in January while wearing thermal long johns in a blizzard.
I’ve always assumed that my summertime hot soup eating was a tad peculiar, though.
When it’s hot enough to blister their basil, most home cooks and restaurant chefs trot out recipes for cold cherry soup with mango and such.
I don’t like cold soup, and I’ve recently learned that a majority of people are year-round hot soup eaters. That’s according to a survey conducted by Panera Bread, which serves broccoli-cheddar soup regardless of whether it’s sleeting or overheating outside.
The eatery celebrated these surprise findings with a collection of soup-themed swimwear and shorts. It even sold a water inner tube shaped like a bread bowl.
I could eat a bowl of hot soup or chili while basking in a bread-bowl floatie in a swimming pool or lake. I’ll pass on wearing the specialty soup swimsuit, though. I’d hate to attract that much attention.
