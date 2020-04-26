Luxury fashion houses are canceling shows in London and Milan during this pandemic, but that hasn’t put a hitch in the innovative spring looks in this neck of the woods.
While safely sitting solo in my Toyota Tacoma, I took notes on the runway of a local supermarket. My spirits were buoyed by the variety of refreshing and surprising designs of facial masks being modeled by locals.
These custom patterns and styles are nothing to sniff at:
• Country Casual — A fellow shoving a cart heaped with dogfood appeared to have upholstered his nose and mouth with the toe of an extra-large gray work sock. Safety-pinned to the sides were elastic ponytail holders, which looped around his ears. I appreciated this design because I struggled in Mrs. Lee’s 8th grade sewing class. No need to even thread a needle for this rugged look.
• Perky & Playful — In contrast was a whimsical snout cover worn by a 20-something model. She’d chosen a delightful cotton fabric adorned with poodles perched in green wheelbarrows. The mask tied in a neat bow at the back with yellow ribbons and made a welcome sunny splash on this season’s dreary runway.
Note that I’m merely guessing at the model’s age because I could only see 2 inches of forehead. That could have been a poodle-loving great granny hiding under that mask.
• Cowboy Chic — An ordinary red hanky bandanna tied outlaw-style across his face and paired with a Stetson and boots made the perfect spring getup — or should I say giddyup? — for the cowboy pushing a cart of beer to his pickup.
• Serious Professional — This gentleman, dressed in dark slacks and a shirt with a collar, looked like he still had an office and a deadline as he strode with purpose in a solid navy blue mug cover designed with clean, minimalist lines. This mask was elegant enough to monogram.
• Retro Redo — One of the most imaginative looks in this spring collection was a well-worn, fuzzy, striped turtleneck sweater with the neck pulled straight up to eye level. Ear holes had been whittled on either side. No sewing skills needed for this look, either.
Styles come and go, thank goodness, and I can’t wait for this season’s parade of muzzle garbs to march directly into history.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
