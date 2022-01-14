I can’t resist reading fashion forecasts each January about what’s hot and what’s not for the upcoming year.
Inevitably, if skinny jeans are hot, then I’m wading around in a pair with enough flare to tent a family of cats. And if bell bottoms and baggy jeans are hot, then I just broke a shoehorn trying to muzzle my thighs into a skinny pair.
My track record is the same for household decorating trends. If minimalist decorating with a few curated pieces of furniture is what’s hot, then I guarantee I’m living in a house that looks like a Goodwill distribution warehouse.
But it’s still entertaining to read what Vogue says we’ll be wearing in 2022:
• Catsuits — These skin-tight onesies can be worn with heels for a formal look or sneakers for a casual trip to the supermarket or pussyfooting around the cul-de-sac, I suppose. “Catsuits are such a statement piece,” according to the fashion forecaster, “they require minimal styling and are the perfect option if you’re feeling a little lazy.”
Because I’m not a toddler, Cher or the Cat in the Hat, I’ll skip the catsuit.
• Bras as shirts — Vogue attributes this microtrend to the world's new “post-pandemic tastes for subtle sultriness."
Another trend I’ll skip, because it’d get tiring carrying a cordless space heater. It wouldn’t be subtle either.
• Bold, creative fringe — Not the soft swingy stuff on lampshades, but what’s described as “car wash-esque straps” made of thick belts that drape onto the floor.
I haven’t seen these fringe-flapping garments at Kohl’s, and I doubt sister Rosie’s old treadle could sew through hog hair car wash brushes, so I’ll skip this trend too.
• Plaid micro miniskirts — These teeny skirts are the length of dryer sheets, so unless they’re fringed with ankle-length car wash straps, I’ll skip them too.
• Pearls and berets — Fashion pros swear these chic accessories add a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
So I suppose I’ll try wearing faux pearls with my Big Smith bib overalls this year and see if I look sophisticated or “what’s not.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.