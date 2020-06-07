I’m lousy at multitasking when it gets more complicated than clipping my toenails while talking on the phone. Even then, I once asked my clippers to recommend a good washing machine repairman.
But it takes even more skill to multiworry, which is why I’m changing my strategy. It’s wearing me to a frazzle trying to fret about multiple global disasters at once.
Worse, multiworrying can lead to overeating because a multitasking brain isn’t fully focused on how many pieces of cinnamon toast you’ve already eaten. It’s possible to find yourself buttering and sprinkling a sixth piece of bread to shove under the broiler and meld into sheer wonderfulness before it registers that you’re down to the heel.
So until we Make America Sane Again, I’ve decided to worry more efficiently by focusing on only one major problem every 24 hours. I’ll select one hellacious problem from the world’s handbasket and concentrate all of my hand-wringing and sighs in that direction.
But which problem? The virus, disappearing jobs, belching cows, melting icebergs, the national bicycle shortage? Finally, I closed my eyes, spun around and jabbed my finger on a headline:
“Murder hornets invading Washington.”
At first, I assumed this was old news about the hornets we elected and sent to Washington, D.C.
But it’s even worse than those two-legged ones. These are giant, yellow-legged killer wasps that are biting the heads off thousands of honeybees in the state of Washington. Their stingers can poke through a beekeeper’s personal protective equipment and cause debilitating pain, even death.
I immediately jotted the number for the murder hornet hotline.
As soon as other worries surfaced, I shoved them to the back of my mind. “Take your turn,” I said.
“The joys of one worry at a time,” I told my spouse as I settled onto the patio with a cup of coffee and cinnamon heel. “Already, I feel more productive and calmer.”
Within minutes, a couple of hummingbirds began to zip around our feeder and nip their Kool-Aid. They’re always so pleasant to watch.
Except today. One of the little guys seemed to be bullying the others. Was that a beak or a 2-inch-long lethal stinger?
I ran inside and grabbed the newspaper mugshot of the murder hornet and the binoculars.
I’m focused, but only until tomorrow.
MARTI ATTOUN’S “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiquities” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
