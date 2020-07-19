A record-keeping friend delivers his “State of the Walk” message each year on Facebook. And my mouth always drops open wide enough to swallow a herd of buffalo gnats when I see that he’s walked the equivalent of Joplin to Graceland.
But he tallies some other impressive numbers. He keeps tabs on how many coins and of which denomination that he finds along the way. One year, he collected a whopping $93.63, enough to buy some new sneakers or a 12-pack of corn cushions.
Most people seem to be either dedicated coin retrievers or coin leavers. Some folks, when they spy a free penny or nickel glinting on the pavement, immediately pinch it without even glancing around to see who’s watching.
The coin leavers think about all the filthy places that nickel has traveled and sidestep it.
I admire my coin-collecting, walking friend because I’m a penny retriever too. I don’t recommend it as a part-time job or revenue stream. Almost anything, even selling saddles for chickens, is more profitable.
But I pick up stray coins because I’m silly enough to think they bring me good luck. So far, every time that I’ve squatted and snatched a filthy coin, I’ve been able to stand upright again without a hitch or an audible whimper. I consider that good luck.
I don’t need to look far, either, to understand my fondness for coins. More than once, they rescued me as a teen driver when my gas-hog Chevy ran dry. Furious digging into the car seats could always unearth 40 cents or so.
And as a young mother, stray coins bought me peace of mind. More than once when I had my fill of caterwauling kids, I scooped a fistful of coins from the bottom of my heavy purse and flung them into the backyard.
“Treasure hunt!” I’d shout.
Depending on the height of the grass, the strength of my pitching arm and the kids’ greediness and determination to out-hunt each other, these coins could buy a priceless 15 minutes of bliss with a cup of coffee.
Unfortunately, by the time the kids were middle schoolers, they demanded rolls of silver coins, and I could no longer afford peace of mind.
I’ve never kept a yearly record of the coins I’ve found on my walks and outings, but I doubt it adds up to five bucks a year. Not enough, anyway, to buy a saddle for my sister’s chicken.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.