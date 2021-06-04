We’re all good at something, whether it’s sewing sundresses for pet chickens or explaining how cryptocurrency differs from air.
Anyway, that’s what happiness experts tell us in bestsellers written by their smiling ghost writers. And you’ll really be on top of the world if you figure out how to make a living doing what you do best.
I fully believe this, and I’m cheering for the Idaho guy who’s found happiness by balancing a pool cue on his forehead. He’s the world’s best, in fact. This athlete recently set a world record after standing with his head tipped back and a pool cue atop his noggin for two hours, 16 minutes and 20 seconds. To be clear, he didn’t use his hands as he shuffled about to keep the stick upright.
Afterward, the overjoyed record holder described feeling a bit disoriented and dizzy. He didn’t moan, though, about having a crick in his neck. Perhaps his happiness numbed any aches from shuffled vertebrae.
To get a better appreciation of his accomplishment, I tried balancing a pencil on my nose while staring at a bald patch on our ugly popcorn-textured ceiling. The pencil rolled off after 10 seconds, and it definitely didn’t bring me joy. For one thing, I feared the ceiling would rain more kernels. Plus, I knew that our Bengay expired in 2019.
More than ever, I admire the stick balancer’s stick-to-itiveness, and I’m hoping that he can figure out his dream job using such talent. His skill certainly could be handy while birdwatching or storm watching because he wouldn’t need hands to hold his binoculars, but that doesn’t pay the utility bills.
The pool hall seems to be the ideal place to pursue a career balancing cue sticks on your forehead.
Happy record-holder: “Bet you 10 bucks that I can last longer than you can with this cue stick standing on my forehead.”
One beer-drinking buddy after another takes up the challenge. After staggering around for a few seconds with the sticks sprouting from their foreheads, they surrender and fork over the cash.
Beer guzzler: “You got super glue on that thing?”
Happy record-holder: “Nope. With a thousand or so hours of practice, anyone can learn to balance a cue on his forehead.”
Beer guzzler, hanging a spoon on his nose, smiles. “OK, I owe you ten bucks. Hope you take cryptocurrency.”
