A Virginia gent is looking forward — when the time comes — to being buried in a coffin that resembles a giant pack of Juicy Fruit chewing gum.
The nonagenarian became a fan of the brand during World War II and is famous in his town for handing out sticks of his favorite chew.
While it’s not on my wish list to be eternally stuck in a gum package, I can certainly identify with chewing gum being an endless source of comfort.
My earliest gum memory, for example, is squirming and sighing on a hard church pew at age 6 while watching Myrtle Payne fan her sweaty neck with a rolled-up church bulletin. Then the sweet grandmotherly Jackie, sitting beside me, snapped open her shiny, black patent-leather purse. She reached inside and pulled out a new pack of Juicy Fruit.
The stick of gum she handed me was as welcome as a gold nugget from a treasure chest. I licked off the sugar coating before popping it into my mouth. Then I chomped and savored while I folded the wrapper several times into a rectangular strip to make another link for a gum-wrapper belt. By taking my time, I dragged out the gum experience until the final amen.
A stick of gum has long been used by adults as a pacifier for an antsy kid. As soon as a tot sprouts a baby tooth and is old enough to understand the conflicting messages “spit it out, don’t swallow it” and “keep that gum in your mouth, don’t play with it,” a stick of gum becomes a priceless babysitter.
I’ve doled out gum on many a long road trip when the passengers’ whines became louder than passing freight trains and their kicks left bruises on the seats of the front-seat passengers.
The other important gum rule is: “Don’t talk with food in your mouth.” Gum isn’t technically food, but the rule works until the chewer is about 8 or aspiring to be a lawyer.
I’ve never been faithful to a particular brand of gum but found merits in all of them. Bubblegum provides the longest stretch of peace and cheap entertainment for a stressed parent but should not be handed out during quiet public venues. A giant bubble blown and exploded at a funeral can be a distraction.
Unless, of course, the deceased is being buried in a giant gum package. Then it might be the perfect amen.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
