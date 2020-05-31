As soon as I figured out how to parallel park Mom’s 1968 Chevy Impala — which was longer than the Love Boat — I was able to pass my driving test. On the second attempt.
Armed with a driver’s license at the helm of that brown beast, I suddenly had the freedom to take my social life to an exciting new level. Now I could drive to Ken’s Pizza and split a sub sandwich with Molly as long as I was home by 9:30.
Mainly, I could join the ranks of other teen drivers cruising up and down Main Street in Joplin, going absolutely nowhere while burning up a half tank of gas. The possibilities were intoxicating, and believe me, that was intoxication aplenty for this Southern Baptist girl.
Now, decades after Joplin and other places put the brakes on cruising, the activity is becoming popular again. It’s possible to social distance while seeing and being seen in a parade of cars.
But keeping a safe 6 feet or two arms’ lengths apart wasn’t the goal when teens dragged Main Street on Friday and Saturday nights. In fact, minimizing the distance between arms was the mission.
Cousin Mary, who was too young to drive, sat shotgun when we dragged Main. “Dragged” is appropriate because, once, the Chevy ended up on a tow chain.
Both of us were uncool and pathetically shy. My own popularity had peaked years before as undefeated champ of Bible drills. I could flip those wispy parchment pages and finger Psalms 23 faster than anyone. But that skill didn’t impress a single guy in high school.
“Maybe we’ll meet some cute guys tonight,” Mary would say as we joined the bumper-to-bumper parade. We’d spent hours curling our eyelashes and uncurling our waist-length hair by washing and drying it on empty orange juice cans.
“Put the Chevy at the top of the prayer chain. Mom’s had trouble with it lately,” I told Mary one night as we pulled into Sonic. We debated ordering a coney dog, which could result in greasy orange teeth. We waved and honked and kept a running commentary on every El Camino and Corvette driver who revved past.
We hadn’t been parked long when a guy pulled into the spot beside us. We hadn’t heard any racing engine, but he waved his arms until we looked his direction.
“Hey, ladies,” he said and smiled broadly.
The guy was dragging Main Street on a bicycle.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
