If you’ve decided to have a summer staycation in your own backyard because of scary gas prices, cheer up. With all the dough you save, you can now splurge on souvenirs.
No one needs to know that you didn’t travel in person to Buckingham Palace to buy that overpriced tin of Earl Grey tea. Without the hassle of airline travel and being trapped 12 hours beside a magpie who talks nonstop while gnawing 3-foot strings of licorice, you can buy the souvenir tea online.
And there’s zero risk of being kicked off the plane when you grab the licorice and try to lasso the passenger’s jaws.
Without emptying your pockets at the pump to drive to the Museum of Salt and Pepper Shakers in Tennessee, you can treat yourself to a set of the museum’s souvenir shakers. Especially delightful is the set of grandpa perched on the toilet.
You’ll look like a sophisticated traveler, plus be motivated to skip the extra sodium whenever you reach for the salt and see grandpa sitting on the pepper pot.
Tacky souvenir T-shirts that boast the region’s attractions in neon ink are a must-buy for vacationers. No one will doubt that you’ve seen Carhenge in Nebraska as long as you’re wearing the T-shirt, purchased online for $24. And when you’re dressed in a Katz’s Deli T-shirt from New York City’s famous 1898 deli, friends and family will wish they, too, could eat a pastrami on rye there.
No need to mention that you bought the souvenir shirt online and wore it while staycationing on your patio with a peanut butter sandwich on stale bread. You weren’t about to go grocery shopping while on vacation.
A pair of Mickey Mouse ears is a sure sign that you’ve had a merry time visiting the Magic Kingdom. Nah. You bought that souvenir online, too, along with a case of Spud Candy Bars from the Idaho Potato Museum.
Friends and family members will be so busy licking their fingers and enjoying their souvenirs, they’ll forget to ask details about your vacation.
They’ll wish they’d been there too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.