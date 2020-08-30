I have about a dozen refrigerator magnets of various levels of sophistication. Mostly, they’re free or cheap with silly sayings that express my low-brow humor.
A favorite one announces, “Make yourself at home. Clean my kitchen.”
I rely on the funny little magnets for safekeeping of vital information: a grocery list, the phone number of my favorite Indian restaurant and the calorie count of a slice of cheesecake submerged in caramel-fudge sauce (one week’s worth). A plastic porker anchors that scary number.
But I never fully appreciated the power of the teeny magnets until stumbling upon an online tutorial about magnetic eyelashes. I blinked, assuming at first that it was a fake fake-eyelash tutorial.
It was serious beauty business, though, as the two women demonstrated how to plant a lush crop of eyelashes on their lids with magnets. With a steady hand, the users outlined their eyelids with magnetic eyeliner. Then the fake magnetized eyelashes grabbed onto the liner just like a horseshoe magnet snatching up a nail from the garage floor.
Apparently, women and maybe men, too, have been fluttering their magnetized eyelashes for a year or so, but I’m so far out of the beauty loop that I hadn’t noticed. I confess that when I need to glamorize, I dig out my ancient flaking mascara and my late mother’s 15-year-old tube of cherry red lipstick. If either son ever gets married, I’ve promised to invest in some new beauty products.
But the only bells I’m hearing are alarm bells about these little beauty appliances. I can’t abide anything unnatural hovering near my eyes. A swarm of gnats immediately drives me indoors. I’m sure I’d bat away a fencerow of faux lashes and they’d land in my coffee cup or who knows where.
And what else could a stripe of powerful magnetic eyeliner attract? Since I can’t draw a neat straight line, I’m sure some of the magnetizing liner would be exposed. Could it snatch some of my iron-fortified bran flakes when I spoon up my cereal?
These are a few practical concerns that aren’t addressed in any tutorials about the glamorizing magnetic eyelashes. Mostly, I fret that I could open the fridge door to sneak a bite of cheesecake and wind up with a pig magnet stuck in my eye.
And any way you look at it, that’s not pretty.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
