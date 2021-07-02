Packing has become a competitive sport, and I admire those travelers who can condense and zip a week’s wardrobe and necessities into a sandwich bag.
But I’ve accepted the reality that I’ll never be that athlete. My packing is hopelessly out of shape. I don’t care how many tutorials I watch on how to roll my undies and wring the air from my T-shirts to conserve space. I’m still going to end up packing enough gear to hold a pop-up bazaar at my destination.
I’ve been tempted to try some of the popular packing diets, though. Especially intriguing are ones built around a multi-purpose garment that can be reconfigured and worn multiple ways as pants, a skirt, a jacket or a waterproof hut. This would minimize packing, except I have trouble folding a paper roadmap. I suspect I’d end up with a pair of three-legged pants.
Compression packing cubes look amazing, too, and remind me of magic sponge toys that start the size of a multi-vitamin and expand, when wet, to the size of a pot roast. Seven shirts can be shrink-wrapped into one dinky cube and seven pairs of shorts in another. But this still wouldn’t cure my fear of underpacking.
Even when I pay double for teeny travel toiletries and a shrunken box of Fig Newtons, I end up squeezing them alongside a full-size coffeepot and an antique mule collar.
“What in the world is that stinking leather contraption?” my spouse asked when he saw me and smelled the collar headed to the car.
“I listed this farmhouse decor on eBay and if it sells, I have to ship immediately,” I explained.
He rolled his eyes. “I’m glad you didn’t list the mule for sale. The trunk and backseat are full.”
Of course, I’m not the only failed packer in this family suffering from bloated suitcases. My spouse hauls enough books and expired magazines on a trip to sustain him through a year in solitary confinement.
“Hope you’re a speed reader,” I commented when I saw that he’d crammed a duffel bag with political-themed nonfiction. “We’re only going to be there two days.”
He shrugged. “I might get bored.”
Little chance of boredom because he also packs 50 pounds of camera equipment. And on the latest trip, he tossed in an easel and art supplies because he’s always hankered to paint.
We’re both packing dropouts, but if we’re ever stranded on the road, we can read about Thomas Jefferson inventing the swivel chair and eat a Fig Newton.
