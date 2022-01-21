Thousands of miles ago, I drove an old Corolla with a broken gas gauge. I didn’t even miss it.
But now that I have more mileage on me, I’ve developed quite a close relationship with my fuel tank. I pay attention to it. I believe it. Sometimes I even talk to it.
On a recent snowy morning, I dashed out to my truck and turned it on so it could warm up to a toasty 80 degrees before I hit the road. I automatically checked the gas gauge.
“Oh, no,” I moaned when I saw that it had dropped below a quarter tank. “I need to buy gas.”
Gone are the days of magical thinking when I thought I could drive to St. Louis on fumes and downhills. And if, by some freaky chance, I ran out of gas before I even reached Sarcoxie, then so what?
So what? Is there a gas station at that adult video joint or Indian restaurant? Can a truck run on goat curry? Today, I shudder just thinking about running out of gas on the interstate.
Alas, I’ve turned into my mother. She kept her fuel tank topped off. If her “E” light had ever popped on, she would have called 911.
I’m not quite that advanced — old — yet, but I can read the road signs. First, I needed to tweeze my one chin hair every couple of months. Then I passed up a ridiculously cheap butcher block at a garage sale simply because it weighed 500 pounds. Now I automatically start looking around for a gas station when my tank is a quarter full.
I remind myself that my working gas gauge is my friend. And on the rare days when the bright orange “E” lights up, it’s not a panic button. It’s simply a friendly reminder that the old truck is thirsty and that I should mosey over to a gas pump soon.
Still, I can’t help noticing that the gas gauge indicator is also an age gauge indicator. Without a minute’s worry, I used to go places on fumes and faith.
It’s so unsettling that I may have to start saving for an electric truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.