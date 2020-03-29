“I seriously need to buy some socks,” I mumbled as I scrolled through a dizzying array of descriptions, options and prices.
My spouse, who was two rooms away from the sound of his spoon clinking against his coffee cup, shouted down the hallway toward my office.
“Are you nuts? This is the worst time to buy stocks.”
I continued reading about a performance-focused pair with ventilated mesh arches and anti-odor technology. A runners magazine gave its best rating to the $29.99 socks woven from merino wool and other natural fibers. I felt lighter and fleeter just reading the glowing reviews from purchasers.
“I wonder if I can buy one sock and try it out,” I joked.
The spoon stopped. “No one buys one stock. Don’t bother unless you can buy at least 50. Frankly, I don’t mess with it unless I can buy 100.”
The day I invest $1,500 to $3,000 in socks is the day my kids call A Place for Mom.
“And you need to be extra careful in these bear times,” he continued.
Bare times is exactly what started my quest. My big toe is now poking out my favorite socks, a pair of marled purple Bombas from three Christmases ago. I don’t require much in the way of creature comforts, but a thoroughly upholstered big toe makes me happy.
“I’m not wasting any more time shopping around,” I said. “Until this big-toe hole, these Bombas socks have been a solid winner for three years. They’ve stayed up. No shrinking, sliding or creeping.”
“Have you been living under a rock?” he said. “No stock has stayed up for three years. Even Amazon has had its ups and downs.”
I punched in my credit card numbers and moved a pair of springy-colored socks with a little teal flower into my virtual shopping cart.
“You might want to order their compression socks,” I suggested.
His stocking feet, in 1980s drooping red-and-white tube socks, suddenly came padding my direction. “I don’t know where you’re getting your stock-market tips, but there’s no such thing as a recession stock.”
I pulled the trigger and placed my order.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
