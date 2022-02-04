You won’t find a pickle picker, avocado slicer or egg separator in my kitchen utensil drawer. There’s no room with that 12-inch hacksaw in there.
Alongside it is my other handy cooking utensil — a flat-head screwdriver.
Yesterday, for example, I “cooked” — in the most generous sense of the word — a can of Amy’s Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup. As with many cans today, no can opener is needed because it’s sealed with a so-called easy-open ring pull lid.
I yanked the ring, which immediately snapped off. Clearly printed on the top of the lid was the warning: “Do not use can opener.” Fortunately, my yanking had peeled back a quarter inch of the lid. Squinting, I could make out bobbing specks of carrots and beans daring me to heat and devour them.
I grabbed my long-handled screwdriver from the utensil drawer, wedged it into the opening in the lid and levered it open enough to liberate my lunch.
The screwdriver is an essential part of eating oysters and sardines in this house too, because I routinely snap off their rings.
I’ve long been challenged and baffled by packaging. Something as fragile as a light bulb is packaged in a flimsy paper hive, yet my armor-clad Altoids breath mints in the cute metal box are shrink-wrapped in plastic too thick for any fingernail to stab. Furthermore, the plastic is too tight on the can to be grabbed except by a determined raccoon.
But the most challenging packaging requires my hacksaw. My latest bottle of multi-vitamins was sealed in clamshell packaging molded to the shape of the bottle. And I desperately needed 125-percent of my daily required Vitamin D and calcium boost to have the oomph to open that package.
I stabbed the plastic repeatedly with the screwdriver, which merely tickled it. I considered smashing the plastic with a sledgehammer, but feared I’d also mash my Bs, Ds and folate. Then I reached into my utensil drawer for the handy hacksaw.
I sawed with a vengeance on the edge of the tough plastic until I made a gap big enough to wiggle in the screwdriver and pry open the package. I freed my vitamins.
Then after a short rest, I tackled the ring around the lid.
