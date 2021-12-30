When coming up with baby names, I quickly vetoed “Carrie.” I feared “Carrie Attoun” would spark chuckles in the same vein as “Ima Hogg.”
Mostly, I did what pregnant women have done through the ages to drum up a moniker that’s cute and catchy, without sounding like it belongs on a porn star or a yorkiepoo.
I rummaged around the family tree and perused baby-name books. I crossed my fingers when I assured Uncle Budge and Cousin Calvetta that their names were at the top of the list.
But today’s parents have another option when it comes to naming their bundle of joy: professional baby-naming consultants. For several hundred or thousands of dollars, these experts work with the parents-to-be to help properly brand their baby. They consider the parents’ hopes, dreams and aspirations for their newborn. They know the names that crop up most frequently among Ivy League alumni and billionaires.
Professional baby-namers consider how the baby’s name will look on a political sign or a movie marquee. I confess that I never had the foresight to picture my offspring’s name on a bumper sticker or a ballcap. Although, during the teen years, I prayed it wouldn’t pop up on a police blotter.
But this professional naming trend alarms me. Sure, if you’re launching Goo Goo Clusters or Spanx, it makes sense for the company to hire a professional to brand the product. But if you’re launching a baby, the parents should be able to handle the task. Even Elon Musk, who could afford a planet full of baby-name consultants, most likely came up with his son’s name: X AE A-Xii.
If parents-to-be can’t agree on a baby name, how will they ever survive the tougher challenges ahead? For example, how can they choose a paint color for the baby’s room? Will they be able to weather a heated debate about the merits of Avid Apricot and Bewitching Blue? And when the finicky tot refuses to eat anything except fluffernutter sandwiches, how will the parents cope?
Mostly, nervous new parents who do their own naming can find comfort knowing that their work later can be legally undone. Who knows — Baby Musk may someday switch to Joe.
