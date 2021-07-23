You never know what surprises you’ll uncover during a home or yard renovation. We’ve found such gems as a fossilized pigeon couple and a crumbling concrete gnome smoking a pipe.
That doesn’t stop me from relishing tales about homeowners who discover wads of cash and lost Rembrandts stashed in walls and under floorboards.
But the story that recently snagged my attention is more down-to-earth. A Michigan home fixer tore off his concrete slab porch and found 158 buried bowling balls. It appears they were rolled there in the 1950s when the house was built.
Why?
There’s no logical reason for someone to plant 158 bowling balls under a porch, and the mystery has stirred national interest. After all, we’re a nation of bored people and bowlers.
In my case, I’m the bored mother of a kid who once practically lived at Carl Richard’s 4th Street Bowl. Although the kid is now grown and on his own, he’s left plenty of scruffy bowling balls behind in closets and the garage.
Some designer balls are worth big bucks, but these used bowling balls have the same value as 10-year-old TVs and free upright pianos. I suspect the Michigan homeowner won’t be striking it rich with his buried treasure.
Fortunately, crafty folks have suggestions on what to do with a graveyard of dead bowling balls. For example, by gluing and grouting glass shards on the spheres, they can be upcycled into artsy garden gazing balls. A tomato patch with 158 gazing balls, however, might be blinding.
My favorite art suggestion is a giant ladybug, and it’s so simple that I can imagine myself doing it.
“If you’ll buy me a gallon of red exterior paint, I’ll transform that 12-pound bowling ball in the garage into a ladybug for our porch,” I chirped to my spouse when he was headed out the door to Lowe’s.
He looked at me as if I’d just rolled four gutter balls in a row.
“Why do we need a 12-pound ladybug sitting on the porch?” he asked.
I shrugged. “I thought it’d look cute beside the crumbling pipe-smoking old gnome.”
Fortunately, we don’t have any plans to rip off our porch. With our treasure-hunting luck, we’d probably be like the Michigan man and discover more bowling balls. Or worse, the musty bags to house them.
