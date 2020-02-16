I’m in a dither about how best to celebrate Presidents Day. Should I buy the wire dog crate on sale or the tummy-control skinny jeans?
Both are 30% off in honor of Presidents Day, along with boatloads of other merchandise, although it’s mind-boggling how they honor the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. And not to be disrespectful, but Abe would look like two walking flag poles in those skinny jeans.
A better birthday gift for Abe would be the $45 ultrablendable cream blush and highlighter palette on sale at a local cosmetics store for Presidents Day. The makeup claims to “complement every mood and every skin tone.”
I admire Lincoln, but he had some dark moods and could get himself into a funk dealing with the Civil War and whatnot. A few smudges of vibrant coral cream blush with hints of golden champagne might brighten those hollow cheeks and moods.
We don’t have Presidents Day parades, but we always have a nationwide parade of mattresses on sale to honor our former commanders in chief. I don’t doubt that both presidents could have benefitted from a decent night’s snooze on a gel memory foam mattress with a continuous coil innerspring design. Unfortunately, that bargain 72-by-86-inch California king has more square footage than Lincoln’s log cabin.
No traditional birthday cakes are baked on Presidents Day either, which is forgivable. Although the father of our country deserves a homemade cherry cake for helping found our nation and all, it’d be tough to line up and light 288 birthday candles. That frosting would be all melted wax by the time the candles were all extinguished.
Presidents Day doesn’t bring out many traditional birthday trappings — balloons, fireworks, banners and hats. Not even a presidential birthday card, by George.
I suppose I’ll just jump on the bandwagon with my fellow Americans and celebrate Presidents Day by handing out many portraits of these two presidential heroes — on my $1 and $5 bills. I need those cheap skinny jeans.
Marti Attoun
