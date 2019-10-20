It’s that spooky, blessed, merry season when all three holidays merge at our favorite stores and we don’t know whether to jump, pray or hand over our charge cards.
We used to have a separation of powerful fall holidays when I was a kid. Boxes of Christmas hankies embroidered with poinsettias (and far too precious for nose blowing) didn’t show up at Woolworth’s until the paper turkey centerpieces were packed away. And that was long after the 29-cent black Halloween eye masks disappeared.
Now, it’s one retail wingding of holiday cha-ching as soon as the back-to-school bargain notebooks clear the checkout. I’ve recently seen an inflatable Rudolph sniffing Frankenstein in a store aisle. It was unsettling.
I propose that we Americans give our frazzled selves a break and formally recognize this inevitable consolidation of holidays with one big celebration. Let’s just call it HTC (Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas) Day and season, decorate the front yard and house once in October and leave it alone until the New Year.
It may be spooky at first to see Santa’s sleigh pulled by eight skeletal reindeer decked in pilgrim hats, but we Americans are a practical bunch. Just think of how much time, money and closet space we can save. Yes, closet space.
No need to pack and unpack, pack and unpack and pack and unpack plastic totes labelled for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. All decorations can mingle and fewer needed for HTC season.
I’m confident that HTC can be merry and bright and spine-tingling too. We’ll give our creativity a workout as we hang mini pumpkins, bats, ghosts and fake cobwebs on the Christmas tree. We can outline the rooftop with orange, green and red lights and park a snaggle-toothed witch beside Santa toting a giant cornucopia filled with toys.
My mouth waters at the thought of holiday baking, such as candy-corn yams, turkey dressing made with trick-or-treat popcorn balls and pumpkin pie topped with candy-cane shavings.
Carolers can show up dressed as pirates and hoboes, if they wish, and can greatly expand their repertoire. Between the favorites, such as “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” they can let loose with haunting sounds of clanking chains, chattering teeth and beastly howls.
Ready or not, it’s here. All of it. Happy HTC!
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques,” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
