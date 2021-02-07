I find it hard to believe, but we may be on the brink of a remarkable trend — honesty.
A menu from a Montreal restaurant owner, who is refreshingly honest with descriptions of his lackluster entrees, went viral, and he can barely keep up with orders.
In his truthful descriptions, the owner cautions about the “greasiness” of his braised pork belly. As for a chicken dish with Sichuan peppercorn sauce, he confesses, “We are not 100-percent satisfied with the flavor now and it will get better soon. P.S. I am surprised that some customers still order this plate.”
I’m trying to imagine a world where we hear the truth from sales clerks, hairdressers, politicians, friends, garage-sale hosts, spouses, whomever. It’d be shocking at first.
For example, I recall shrink-wrapping myself into a pair of sparkly jeans and a short fuzzy sweater a few holidays ago. “You look so darling,” the sales clerk gushed.
My sister Rose rolled her eyes. “Get out of that get-up if you can without breaking a bone. You look like a sausage trying to bust out of its casing.”
Such forthrightness hurt at first, but I later realized that she saved me a heap of dollars and humiliation. My flannel shirt was more comfortable, anyway.
I’d especially like to see this honesty trend get a toehold in the junking business because it’d add days to my life and life to my days.
“Moving sale, 45-years accumulation, everything from A to Z,” lured me to a sale at dawn’s crack. The garage-sale hostess had 17 items on a card table in the garage. I had more accumulation in my purse.
Another junk seller advertised “unique folk art and collectibles in great shape.” I hoped for an undiscovered Grandma Moses and some bargain mid-century modern dining chairs. Unfortunately, the highlights were The Last Supper rendered in jellybeans, two Dog ‘n Suds mugs and a 1950s chenille bedspread missing half of its tufts.
I’m doing my part, however, to spread the honesty trend. When I sat a spinach and mushroom quiche in front of my spouse, I offered these facts: “Yes, it’s ugly and looks like it has liver spots. And it will not get better soon.”
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.