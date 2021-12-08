My single attempt years ago to be a perfect mother and build a gingerbread house from scratch produced a Victorian hovel that collapsed overnight.
I posted a “foreclosure” sign on its catawampus graham-cracker door and tossed the house in the yard. Squirrels and other wildlife acted like it was toxic. From then on, it was prefab gingerbreads or nothing.
So I’m in awe of anyone who builds a gingerbread cottage, castle — or reindeer barn, for that matter — from scratch.
Some entrepreneur baker-builders even sell their completed gingerbread houses. After years of reading real estate descriptions and attending open houses as a hobby, I’ve learned to decode real estate speak.
Before you invest in gingerbread property, watch out for these descriptions. Here’s what they really mean:
• Property won’t last long — Ants have already eaten the Red Hots doorknob and I’m pretty sure those are mouse droppings littering the puffed millet pathway.
• Ready for your personal touches — It’s a dump, but nothing a boatload of gum paste, time and imagination can’t fix.
• Waterfront home — As long as you set it on your wet bar or kitchen counter facing the sink.
• Open floor plan — Let’s be honest. It’s one big room. Builder wasn’t crazy enough to bake interior gingerbread walls. Keep the cracker door closed and no one will know.
• Lots of natural light — The gelatin windows keep popping out.
• Rustic thatched roof — A few shredded wheat shingles need replacing after someone on a high-fiber diet couldn’t resist.
• Handyman special — With enough labor and creativity, you can reframe those crooked dormers with licorice whips, re-mortar the crumbling chimney with royal icing, prop up the portico with fat pretzel sticks and wedge some gumdrops under the sinking foundation.
• Professional landscaping — Malt ball boulders aren’t cheap.
• Sold as-is — Worse than “handyman special.” Owner gave up trying to keep walls upright with royal icing and got out the glue gun. Only the candy cane porch posts are safe to eat.
• Perfect starter home — A bag of flour, powdered sugar and prayer.
