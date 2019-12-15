Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle after midnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.