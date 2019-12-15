Holiday buying, baking, cleaning, decorating and surviving tips abound, but what we need during this ball season (that’s cheese and bourbon) are some real-life tips for holiday table talk.
To put it bluntly, food shamers pop up like inflatable Santas this time of year and can spot a closet kale eater faster than you can sing “so bring us some organic, low-fat figgy pudding.”
Forget being polite and saying “no thank you” when one of these food shamers is at the table or holiday party. It only makes them ho-ho-ho louder when you refuse a second slice of brownie blackout cake chinked with Snickers candy bars and crushed candy canes.
“Here, one more itty-bitty slice isn’t going to hurt you! Don’t tell me you’re on some crazy diet again.”
When “no thanks” doesn’t stand a chance of hushing a food shamer, simply smile and use one of these phrases, which do the job without being too offensive:
“I sure hope the windows open in this place because (insert name of unwanted food) gives me terrible gas.” This versatile phrase can be used with equal success to pass up Uncle Shedwick’s gin-infused carrot torte or a co-worker’s deep-fried fudge bonbons dredged in powdered sugar. Also works for any dish prepared by friend Ethaline whose dozen helpful cats perch on her kitchen cabinet and supervise her from-scratch cooking.
“Are these toxins locally sourced? I have such a soft spot for supporting our local farmers and merchants.” This comment will silence a room faster than Aunt Trixie and Uncle Burt and their three kids suddenly appearing in the doorway dressed in matching Rudolph onesies.
“Oh, holy sight! This brings back such memories. (Insert name of unwanted food) is exactly the comfort dish that my neighbor made for herself every Saturday night.” While dabbing at eyes, quietly add, “I miss her terribly since she died prematurely one Sunday morning when all of her organs mysteriously petered out without warning.”
One of these phrases should fit when another round of pigs-in-bacon-blankets or festive cheese logs decorated with red and green gumdrops isn’t on your palate’s wish list.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques,” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
