At the supermarket checkout, I found myself midsneeze and trawling my purse for a crumpled fast-food napkin. Nope, but within arm’s reach were racks beckoning with little useful items that cost twice as much as the same big useful items.
Gratefully, I bought a packet of pocket-size Kleenex — but got far, far more.
Printed on the tissue package was the motivational message: “Find Your Fearless.” I pondered the meaning as I wiped my drippy nose on the way to the parking lot. And then I mustered all my “fearless” as I wandered the lot for 10 minutes before locating my car.
Who needs a therapist, a preacher or a Dale Carnegie course these days when inspiration is just a sneeze away?
Motivational messages are everywhere. I’m used to reading them etched on garden rocks, embroidered on pillows, painted on wooden signs or misspelled or missing letters on magnetic signs in front of churches and convenience stores. But I had no idea that I could also find inspiration and get my self-esteem boosted while suffering from a cold or allergies.
It’s more than nose blowing. It’s mind blowing.
As I write this, I’m buoyed by Kleenex wisdom with every wipe. “Summon Your Strength” is printed across a package on my piled desk in my piled office. I’ll need this fortifying message later when I tackle that jumbo basket overflowing with magazines (some, sadly, from 2018 and now defunct) yet to be read.
And I’ll need to summon more than two-ply strength when I heave that unneeded hefty steel filing cabinet to the curb for a quick giveaway. Another Kleenex package inspires me to “Seize the Moment.”
I’ll take that message to heart, too, as I dab my snout.
I blame a herd of flying dust mites for triggering my sneezing and runny nose. The minute the temperature dropped below 68 degrees, I activated the furnace and most likely incited and incinerated a few trillion house mites.
But I feel blessed, as a Walmart oven mitt reminds me, because otherwise I wouldn’t have discovered a world of fearless Kleenex philosophers who make the humble business of nose wiping such an enlightening experience.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
