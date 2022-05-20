Residents in some parts of the world are being warned to be on the lookout for drunken deer. The animals eat spring buds loaded with sugar that ferments in their stomachs and leaves them intoxicated.
Maybe that explains the behavior of some of these locals. Every morning I drive cautiously through our neighborhood because you never know when a deer will swagger out of the woods looking like he pulled an all-nighter at Whiskey Dick’s. Then his buddies follow.
“Which way you headed?” I said today when I encountered a buck standing smack-dab in the middle of Ivy Lane. He looked bleary-eyed and disoriented, as if trying to decide whether to go into work with a hangover or call in sick again.
“Make up your mind, please. I don’t have all day,” I mumbled as I sat in my truck.
After a bit, he stepped across the lane and zigzagged into the woods. No way could he have walked a straight line and passed a field sobriety test.
In broad daylight, these lushes mosey around our yard as if they’re paying the mortgage on this place. They drink from our fish pond and dine on our struggling tomato plants.
“Did you plant parsley in that big gray flower pot?” I asked my spouse as I stood at the kitchen window watching a brazen pair.
He nodded and I informed him that the only thing left in the pot now was a muzzle print.
Getting buzzed from budding berries and fruits is a temporary condition for wildlife, thank goodness. Their timid personalities and good manners should return soon.
In the meantime, here are some other visible signs that your local deer may be hammered:
• A doe is sashaying across the backyard dressed like Carmen Miranda wearing a flower-pot hat with fake roses and bananas
• A buck is trying to extricate himself from your rope hammock
• Something with antlers and 100 times bigger than a robin is splashing in the concrete birdbath
• Forget hauling potting soil in your wheelbarrow today because a buck is sleeping it off there
