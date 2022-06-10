I recognized the woman with the pleasant Yorkiepoo face, but couldn’t remember her name.
“Good to see you, too,” I chirped and hoped the “you” would dawn on me.
I couldn’t decide if I’d interviewed her 30 years ago about her massive collection of pincushions shaped like tomatoes or if we’d bought her dead aunt’s freezer, now also expired.
While the name recall is annoying, digital distress is worse. It’s a full-time job remembering all the numbers vital to modern life: PIN numbers to bank accounts, number of fat grams in a 12-ounce ribeye, cell phone numbers, number of sodium grams in an order of onion rings, frequent-eater reward numbers at a buffet of eateries, door lock code numbers and Social Security number, of course.
Then there are numbers in a password to make it hard for cyber criminals to pay your utility bills or to access your favorite online shopping venues.
(By the way, if any cyber crook wants to pay my phone bill or buy me that LL Bean multicolor classic mountain anorak, please let me know. I’ll happily text numbers needed in my password, street address and chest size.)
Gone are the good early days when you only needed to remember your school locker number and its combination. I wrote mine on my hand for a week. Those numbers were mere training for the number avalanche ahead.
Soon you needed to recall the speed limit on Range Lane, Levi’s waist and inseam numbers, and friends’ phone numbers, birthdays, addresses and curfews. To avoid looking like a dunce, you needed to remember key historical dates, such as when Columbus sailed and the Beatles first appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show.
Number numbness seems to compound weekly and now I find myself jotting important digits to remember on the calendar (yet more numbers) and scraps of paper.
Not long ago I saw “372” in black magic marker on a scrap of paper by my computer. I knew it was important because I’d underlined it and added an exclamation point.
“This must be my overdue electric bill,” I said, waving the scrap at my spouse.
He stared at the number, then shook his head.
“That’s your nephew’s winning Scrabble score from last week when he played three 7-letter words,” he said.
Some numbers are best forgotten.
