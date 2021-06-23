As of June 20, it’s officially scratching season. Not lottery scratchers but all those itchy red bumps that pop up after you're ambushed by mosquitoes.
It’s possible to outwit mosquitoes, however. You can wear a hazmat suit while you play mini golf or sit in the driveway to watch Uncle Wink’s fireworks display. But the suit gets hot and cumbersome when you have to run and fetch a bucket of water to douse Uncle Wink’s overalls.
Fortunately, mosquito experts are learning more all the time about the behavior of these pests, so it’s getting easier to battle them. We know, for example, that mosquitoes are attracted to certain body chemistries and odors and repelled by others.
I know firsthand that I’m not as tasty to skeeters as my spouse. I’m guessing that the little blood suckers don’t like coffee. I’ve watched them zip past me on the porch while issuing an all-points-bulletin regarding my spouse: “Attention: Follow me to the free gourmet buffet reading The New Yorker in red metal lawn chair.”
He’d soon be swatting, scratching and threatening to move to Antarctica, while I relaxed without an itch in the world.
Entomologists know that mosquitoes have a taste for carbon dioxide. This is helpful info too. It follows that a person who doesn’t emit carbon dioxide can take an outdoors hike without fear of being devoured by mosquitoes. It also follows that his fellow hikers will soon grow weary of toting around his carcass.
Certain body odors attract mosquitoes, but scientists have yet to pinpoint which scents they crave and which ones they hate. Is it safer to venture outdoors smelling like the monkey house at the zoo or cherry bath bomb? Or a combo?
It’s well-known, however, that mosquitoes are attracted to alcohol. This tells me that if you’re half-pickled, you shouldn’t be in the garden pulling weeds on a humid day while wearing only a fig leaf and shell necklace. You’re just asking for a thousand nibbles.
In fact, drinkers and nondrinkers alike are advised to wear long sleeves and pants to limit a mosquito’s attack area. Furthermore, mosquitoes beeline to dark or black clothing. I’m not a bug scientist, but if you’re going to drink beer outside during scratching season, play it safe and wear purple chiffon.
Mosquitoes have been around for millions of years, so it’s important that we educate ourselves about their likes and dislikes and learn to get along.
Of course, wearing insect repellant keeps you from being bugged too.
