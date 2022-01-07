It’s nearly time to observe that familiar January tradition, the State of the Union Address, where the president speechifies and congressional leaders try not to make faces when the camera is aimed their way.
The nation’s annual report on domestic and foreign goings-on is also the perfect time for us to address the state of the household. This gives us a chance to wildly applaud our successes, downplay our failures and preview the rosy road forward.
Therefore, I respectfully submit my 2021 State of the Household Address:
Overall, it was a challenging year because our house and vehicles refused to stop aging. In early January, we revisited a major eyesore: Do we invest thousands in life-changing new kitchen cabinets or do we continue living with dreary brown boxes that have the pizazz of a herd of horseflies? Worse were the cockeyed drawers missing drawer slides that no longer are manufactured.
I’m thrilled to report when people work together in good faith, creative solutions can be jerry-rigged. We successfully cannibalized the bathroom vanity for the needed drawer slides. Now we have working kitchen drawers for the silverware and potholders, although the drawers holding spare toilet paper and toenail clippers are permanently agape.
But there’s more. By slapping several coats of white paint onto our dreary brown cabinets, we transformed them into dreary brown cabinets wearing makeup. We were able to wisely invest the savings in a big honking landscape rock to park beside the front porch.
Also on the domestic front, our air quality drastically improved in 2021 after we replaced the upstairs furnace filter. This sounds routine, but not when the builder placed the unit in the attic, which can only be accessed by a gymnast shimmying through a closet hole not much bigger than a breadbox. Major funding would be needed to fix this infrastructure problem, so we agreed to kick the can down the road. Let the next occupant deal with it.
As with our neighbors both domestic and foreign, we daily battled fallout from climate change. We dragged the giant rubber tree indoors one day in October when frost was forecast. When the forecast proved fake, we shoved the tree back outside. Then we dragged it back inside for a day in November, but soon shoved it outdoors again.
Overall, it’s been a productive year and the state of this household is happy and optimistic as 2022 begins. One of us smiles every time she steps out the front door and sees the giant landscape rock hiding that dead rubber tree.
