I finally found the timer Mom used 50 years ago in her home beauty shop. It’s as low-tech as it gets. Wind it up, and when it dings, time’s up.
When she permed Miss Trent’s 16 hairs, she couldn’t risk overprocessing and frizzling one. The timer saved Miss Trent’s scalp and gave her the freedom to remove her map of Missouri head scarf at church.
Mom used the round plastic timer in the kitchen too. It saved countless blackberry cobblers and enchilada casseroles.
But I never envisioned that practical little gadget as a “worry timer.” A famous person I’ve never heard of swears he sets his worry timer for five minutes each day and proceeds to write down everything causing him undue stress. When the worry timer dings, he’s met his quota for that day. He feels better and can get on with his life.
I like this efficiency engineer’s tip, especially because my worries don’t keep regular daytime hours. Crazy ones crop up in the middle of the night. That’s when I worry about my credit card ending up on the dark web, whatever that is, and someone using it to buy a case of beer or a Canadian cricket farm or who knows what.
If I’m going to stress out about someone stealing my identity, I’d much prefer to do it at a sensible time. So I’ve designated 10 to 10:05 a.m. as the ideal time for me to worry. By then, I’ve had plenty of time to read and digest the online news and weather reports. Family members have had time to text any worrisome tidbits. The stock market is open, and I already know if my five shares of Hanes underwear stock are creeping up or sagging.
Eager for my psychic tuneup, I set the timer on the kitchen table at 10 a.m. and turned the dial. It began to tick. Between sips of coffee, I wrote down every present worry. Am I sneezing because I slept on a pillow with a million dust mite dwellers or is it something worse? I made a note to wash the pillow at 10:06.
I scribbled my way through a dozen worries, everything from the national cream cheese shortage, which I haven’t even verified locally, to major threats to the planet. After a pause, I remembered to worry about the mental and physical state of the koi fish in our little pond. They’re supposed to be hibernating, but the balmy weather has them confused and jumpy.
When I checked my worry timer, it was only 10:03. I patted my carefree back and spent my last two minutes happily drowning dust mites.
