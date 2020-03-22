According to the calendar, I’m already two days late with spring cleaning. It took that long to yank open the kitchen junk drawer and examine the contents with a naked eye.
Every house, pitiful or posh, has one of these hidey-hole drawers where we stash our whatsits, “too good to throw aways” and “might need this laters.”
I figured I’d take this microstep into spring cleaning before tackling the truly scary projects, such as the hall closet where one false move could trigger a landslide of old Monopoly and Yahtzee games from the top shelf.
A brave spring cleaner would simply remove the junk drawer and dump the contents in 30 seconds flat, but I’m a weenie. I can’t resist pawing and pondering each item as if I’m shopping at the world’s smallest estate sale.
From the drawer crumbs, I plucked up a skeleton key that brought a flood of memories.
“Heavenly days! This is the key from my childhood Monroe Street house,” I chirped to my spouse. “I used this key when I was 16 years old. Can you believe it?”
My spouse was not impressed.
“Completely worthless,” he said. “If it unlocked a door on Buckingham Palace or Snoopy’s doghouse, it’d be worth keeping. Besides, if you need to break into the Monroe Street house, you can always use a bobby pin.”
I ignored him and set the key aside to stash in a clean junk drawer. Memories are priceless.
Taking a deep breath, I dived into a tangle of cords with dangling debris, including a lint roller, lidless markers, a wooden clothespin, yarn, a gutted flashlight and a tarnished metal hair barrette. Gleefully, I tossed the wad into the trash.
Then I fished the clothespin from the trash because I had an open bag of Fritos going stale.
I didn’t have to think twice, though, about pitching a handful of AA and AAA batteries rattling around in the drawer. They didn’t spark joy and, most likely, didn’t spark at all.
“Whoa! We need to test those first,” shouted my spouse. He fished the batteries out of the trash to place in the clean junk drawer.
Magnetic poetry was the rage years ago and teeny words littered the junk drawer. It was tough, but I pitched some delightful nouns – dragon, moonbeam, grandma, pupu platter.
After two hours, I’d completed spring cleaning my junk drawer. It’s now half-empty, but I prefer to call it half-clean.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
