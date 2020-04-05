I used to joke that my son needed a job where he could be paid for sleeping. As a teen, he was gifted at sleeping, especially on school mornings.
The kid was simply ahead of his time. Today, teens on TikTok and other social media apps are making money by livestreaming themselves while they sleep. Some have thousands of followers who watch them snooze in real time and donate digital coins, which the sleep streamers cash out for real money.
While watching the snoring sleeper, followers chat and connect online. I’m guessing that talking about the sleeping body in the virtual room would be a much better conversation starter than “what’s your astrological sign or favorite color.”
There’s nothing kinky or scantily clad about sleep streaming. The worst and best that can be said about watching a stranger sleep is it’s as boring as watching paint dry. I suspect there’s a camera livestreaming that somewhere too.
But “boring” is exactly the appeal. Followers enjoy tuning in and getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a real person going about his everyday dull activities because it’s authentic.
This trend baffles me, although I have been briefly enchanted by watching a baby sleep or a pup yawn and stretch. If they’d been in the same crib, it would have been more entertaining.
Focusing a camera on ordinary subjects doing little to nothing is also calming, some watchers claim. There are cameras streaming corn as it grows and a family of red-tailed hawks nesting on a skyscraper ledge. Especially popular are cameras livestreaming Old Faithful and Graceland. A watcher can dawdle away relaxing hours, even months, waiting for the geyser or Elvis to erupt.
So far, I’m not so bored or lacking in entertainment that I need to watch a snoring teen. I’ve been there too many times in real life. It was far from relaxing as I prayed for a foghorn so I could use it as a conversation starter.
And I sure didn’t leave any coins in his tip jar.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
